Canada Withdraws 41 Diplomats from India Amid Expanding Dispute

India-Canada dispute continues to expand: Canada withdraws 41 diplomats from India

Financial Associated Press, October 20 – The ongoing dispute between Canada and India continues to escalate as Canada has chosen to withdraw 41 diplomats from India. This move comes as a response to India’s alleged violation of international law.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly released a statement explaining that the withdrawal of diplomats was in relation to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader. However, Joly emphasized that Canada does not plan to take any retaliatory measures.

The decision to withdraw diplomats is a result of India’s threat two weeks ago, demanding Canada to withdraw all but 21 diplomats and suggesting the revocation of their immunity if they remained after October 20.

As a consequence of the withdrawal, Canada now has only 21 diplomats stationed in India. The reduction in personnel will impact Canada’s foreign affairs services in the country, particularly offline businesses in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chandigarh. Currently, it is unclear when these services will resume.

Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller further stated that the shortage of diplomatic personnel will significantly slow down the processing time of immigration and entry applications, affecting mainly Indian citizens such as international students planning to study in Canada.

Miller added that in 2022, India is expected to have the largest number of foreign permanent residents, temporary foreign workers, and international students in Canada.

The relationship between India and Canada reached its freezing point in June when a 45-year-old Sikh was murdered outside a Canadian temple. Canada accused the Indian government of being involved in the planning of the murder in September and demanded an investigation.

India strongly refuted these accusations and labeled them as extremely ridiculous. Since then, both government and non-governmental cooperation between the two countries have been frozen, prompting global concern.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stood by the accusations, claiming that they are based on Canadian intelligence reports. He has also publicly expressed support for the establishment of an independent Sikh state, known as Khalistan, within India. This move led India to designate Khalistan as a terrorist organization in 2020.

In light of the growing tensions, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting with India’s foreign minister. U.S. officials have expressed concern that Canada’s accusations against India may impact relations between the United States and India.

The latest expulsion of diplomats signifies the worsening conflict between India and Canada, further undermining any hopes of a normalization of relations between the two countries.

