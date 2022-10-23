Home World Canada’s Ban on the Sale and Transfer of Handguns Goes into Effect – Shangbao Indonesia
World

October 23, 2022 20:49 PM

Canada officially implemented a nationwide ban on the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns on October 21.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the ban in Metro Vancouver. He said Canadian officials will continue to do everything they can to keep guns out of the community.

Under the new ban, starting today, people cannot buy, sell or transfer handguns within Canada, or bring newly purchased handguns into Canada. Exemptions are available for a small number of subjects, such as professional shooters and those whose legal occupations require handguns, as well as licensed businesses or institutions such as firearms manufacturers, film and television industries, and museums.

Applications for the sale, purchase or transfer of handguns in Canada submitted before the effective date of the ban will continue to be processed.

It’s one of the federal government’s comprehensive plans to tackle gun violence. Officials say authorities are enforcing the strongest gun control measures in more than 40 years.

The Canadian government submitted a bill to Congress at the end of May this year to strengthen gun control. It plans to completely ban the import, sale and transfer of handguns, revoke gun licenses for those who commit domestic violence or criminal harassment, and strengthen the fight against gun smuggling and trafficking. Since August 19, the country has temporarily banned the import of restricted-grade handguns. In May 2020, the Canadian government placed about 1,500 types of assault firearms on the “prohibited” category control list, meaning that they are not allowed to be used, sold or imported.

Canadian officials say the pistol is the weapon of choice for most gun-related crimes. From 2009 to 2020, handguns were used in 59% of violent crimes involving guns in the country. The number of handguns owned by Canadians is now 70% higher than in 2010.

The Canadian government says it has spent nearly $1 billion since 2016 on tackling gun violence, including preventing guns from falling into the hands of criminals and stepping up efforts to combat gun smuggling across the border. The Canadian Border Services Agency has a record number of firearms seized in 2021.

