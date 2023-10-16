Candidates Luisa González and Daniel Noboa Cast Their Votes in Ecuador’s Presidential Election

The presidential candidates of Ecuador, Luisa González and Daniel Noboa, wasted no time in exercising their right to vote on election day this Sunday, October 15. González, representing the Citizen Revolution Movement (RC), arrived at the polls early in the morning, dressed casually in petrol blue jeans and an ecru-colored blouse with puffed sleeves and ruffles. She completed her outfit with a matching belt and white urban sports shoes. Interestingly, González also entered the precinct wearing a bulletproof vest. She took the opportunity to take photos with her supporters and received gifts from her voters, including a portrait drawn in pencil and a stuffed sheep made with the amigurumi knitting technique, which she shared on her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Daniel Noboa, the candidate for the ADN alliance, exercised his right to vote later in the day. He first accompanied his wife, Lavinia Valbonesi, to vote at a polling station in Guayaquil before heading to the Olón commune, where he is registered. Valbonesi, who could become the first lady of the republic if her husband wins, wore a monochromatic combination of white, including a loose shirt and wide-leg pants. Like González, she also wore a bulletproof vest.

Noboa opted for a more casual outfit, sporting a white polo shirt, light blue jeans, and black sports shoes. He also wore a bulletproof vest. Interestingly, Noboa shared on social media that his preparation for election day included a trip to a barbershop for a hairdressing session.

The candidates showed enthusiasm and determination as they fulfilled their democratic duty and exercised their right to vote. The early elections held this year have inspired a sense of civic engagement and participation among the Ecuadorian people. The election results will ultimately determine who will lead the country and shape its future.