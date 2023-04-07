11
Seafront bombing Tel Aviv, where a car slammed into the crowd killing one person and injuring six others. According to local media the victim is a 30-year-old Italian tourist. The dynamics are not yet clear, but from the first reconstructions it seems that the attacker first hit some people and then started shooting. Some videos circulated on social media show the police shooting and killing the alleged bomber. Next to the overturned car
Israel, attack in Tel Aviv: cars on the crowd and gunfire. Alessandro Parini, a 35-year-old Italian tourist, has died. The driver killed by the police