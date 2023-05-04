Cardinal Erdo: We love the Pope and are willing to take up the mission of peace before God’s altar – Vatican News

Card Erdo, Presiding Bishop of Hungary and Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest, accepted an exclusive interview with Vatican News as the Pope concluded his 41st international pastoral visit on Sunday, April 30. He recalled the exciting moment of the Pope’s visit to Hungary, and said excitedly, “We love the Pope and are willing to take up the mission of building peace in front of God’s platform.”

(Vatican News Network)In recent days, the Hungarian people have been chanting “Pope Francis, we love you” incessantly. They cheered this way because the Pope “is the living representative of Christ in the hearts of all Hungarian people.” These are the words that the Archbishop of Hungary, Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest, Cardinal Péter Erdő, happily said in an interview with Vatican News after the Pope concluded his pastoral visit to the country.

Card Erdo reflects on the exciting moments of the Pope’s three-day visit. He said that the message of peace brought by the Pope is the mission work that all people should shoulder before the platform of God.

The Hungarian prelate first stated that the Hungarian people had been looking forward to the Pope’s visit “because the Pope made a lightning trip to Budapest two years ago to preside over the closing mass of the International Eucharistic Congress. When he returned to Rome from Slovakia, he immediately expressed a desire to return to Hungary”. It was a real pastoral visit: “He came to us, met us, brought us the word of Christ. The pope was greeted with great enthusiasm. People chanted ‘Pope Francis, we love you ’, we realized that he was a representative of Christ among us.”

Then, Cardinal Erdo pointed out that the Pope came to Hungary as a peaceful pilgrim, and that the Church has made a great contribution to building the peace that people desire in Hungary and in every corner of the world. “First and foremost,” he said, “we pray together, a prayer that brings peace to all Christians. We have a responsibility before God to build peace and we cannot think only of our own interests. If we recognize that we are all Mary mother’s child, then we are all brothers and sisters, and it’s important to remember that.”

Finally, Cardinal Erdo spoke about the current situation of the Catholic Church in Hungary, saying: “Our Church is very active. In Hungary in the past year, we have tried our best to accommodate 1.5 million refugees. We have arranged meals for people who speak different languages. accommodation, jobs, schools, because some speak Hungarian, some Ukrainian, some Russian. The Pope met with some refugees in Budapest at the Hungarian Church of St. Elizabeth.”

