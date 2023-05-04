Beautiful landscape photos | Tips for taking them

To do beautiful photos of natural landscapes like the one above, you don’t necessarily need a super professional camera. At least if we talk about the way we frame the subject we want to portray, how we compose the image and the details we pay attention to.

8 tips for taking beautiful landscape photos

In short, even with a smartphone you can take spectacular photos in naturejust pay attention to these 8 aspects.

Look for an interesting detail

The views are beautiful, but sometimes the human eye runs the risk of getting lost, and in photos they are often flat and without that magic that is captured in reality. That’s why the first trick to make a photo of a natural landscape come alive is to look for a detail – a group of flowers, a cloud, a solitary tree, an artifact – on which the observer’s eye can rest and focus.

Give depth

Panoramic photos always risk appearing flat, and it’s not just a matter of focus, but also of framing: it’s enough to catch an object in the foreground to give a sense of the depth and vastness of the whole.

Move the subject from the center of the image

Those are typical photos of friends of the bride and groom at weddings. A good landscape photo follows the 9-frame rule: the horizon line is in the lower third of the image, and the subject of interest in the lateral, right or left third of the composition.

Include people or objects to give an idea of ​​size

Often the vast vistas get lost in the photos, and it’s hard to figure out the size of the lakes, mountains, waterfalls and so on. The secret is to play on proportions, for example by including people or objects whose dimensions everyone knows.

Use lines to guide the eye

A road, a river, a path or a fence are lines capable of guiding the gaze and attention towards the real subject of the photo, especially if it is located in the distance: it is enough to know how to use them in the best possible way, for example by exploiting the diagonals.

Wait for the ideal light

It’s not always possible to spend the day waiting for the sunset to take a picture. However, it should be kept in mind that the sun high in the sky shoots a uniform light that flattens the details, while sunrise and sunset give warmer lighting and give depth to the image.

Shoot even in the rain

Who said that only bad photos come when it rains? The light isn’t the best, but the water polishes the surfaces, just include some colored objects in the foreground and you’re done.

Turn off the flash and use a tripod

No flash, especially if the subject is outside its optimal range of use (more or less 3 meters). Rather it is better to take advantage of natural light and use a tripod or support to prevent the photo from being blurry.

READ ALSO: How to photograph the stars

Advertising