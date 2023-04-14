Home World Carmen Consoli and Elvis Costello, the odd couple in concert in Palermo
World

Carmen Consoli and Elvis Costello, the odd couple in concert in Palermo

by admin
Carmen Consoli and Elvis Costello, the odd couple in concert in Palermo

by gds.it – ​​5 minutes ago

Carmen Consoli and one of the legends of music, Elvis Costello, join on tour. Three unique dates that will see the two artists alternate and combine their voices and their sounds on August 28 in Rome…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Carmen Consoli and Elvis Costello, the strange couple in concert in Palermo appeared 5 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Xbox February Update Available, Features Carbon Aware and more

You may also like

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to Irish Parliament,...

Logan Roj curses in our language | Fun

Italy in Bryant Park, a retrospective to celebrate...

North Korea, Kim’s proclamation: “With the new missile...

Teodora Radoičić released from prison | Fun

Erling Haaland revealed what his magic potion is...

Dear electricity and gas bills, new increases are...

Forza Italia will express the women’s quota

Mondo podcast Sixth personal about Crvena zvezda and...

Weather forecast Friday, April 14, 2023 | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy