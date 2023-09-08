by blogsicilia.it – ​​35 seconds ago

Carmen Consoli and Lidia Schillaci & Women Orchestra complete the artistic cast of the Cous Cous Fest, the international festival of cultural integration, in its 26th edition, which starts on Friday 15 September in San Vito Lo Capo where it will close on 24 September. The event is organized by the Feedback agency in partnership with the Municipality of San Vito lo Capo, with the support of the Sicilian Region, the main sponsors Bia…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Cous Cous Fest: Carmen Consoli opens the 26th edition starting on September 15th appeared 35 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

