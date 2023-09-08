Home » Carmen Consoli opens the 26th edition starting on September 15th
World

Carmen Consoli opens the 26th edition starting on September 15th

by admin
Carmen Consoli opens the 26th edition starting on September 15th

by blogsicilia.it – ​​35 seconds ago

Carmen Consoli and Lidia Schillaci & Women Orchestra complete the artistic cast of the Cous Cous Fest, the international festival of cultural integration, in its 26th edition, which starts on Friday 15 September in San Vito Lo Capo where it will close on 24 September. The event is organized by the Feedback agency in partnership with the Municipality of San Vito lo Capo, with the support of the Sicilian Region, the main sponsors Bia…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Cous Cous Fest: Carmen Consoli opens the 26th edition starting on September 15th appeared 35 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Join hands to create a better future for mankind

You may also like

Ali Bongo falls: Paul Kagame and Paul Biya...

Exploring Identity and Belonging: A Conversation with Brenda...

Sergio Bonelli Editore presents THE DIVINE CONGREGA 3:...

Romanian Cup, draw. What the groups look like

Mexican Bodybuilder Daniel Rabiela Dies in Tragic Motorcycle...

Koupor, the mission of hope

Canadians cancel training against Serbia | Sport

North Korea Unveils New ‘Korean-Style Tactical Nuclear Attack...

With Cappato, for the left and for Europe

the visit to Odessa for a laboratory for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy