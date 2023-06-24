Home » Cars on fire on the highway, a section of the Palermo-Catania line closed at Termini
World

Cars on fire on the highway, a section of the Palermo-Catania line closed at Termini

by admin
Cars on fire on the highway, a section of the Palermo-Catania line closed at Termini

by gds.it – ​​5 hours ago

The Palermo firefighters were busy this afternoon on the Palermo-Catania motorway near Termini Imerese due to the fire of a car in the direction of the Sicilian capital. To enable rescue teams to work in…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Car on fire on the motorway, a section of the Palermo-Catania road closed at Termini appeared 5 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  North Korea conducts second test of underwater nuclear attack drone

You may also like

Walid Daqqah’s fate is in our hands –...

Palermo, a woman claims to be Santina Renda,...

Payments, Africa expands its platform to overcome dependence...

Jason Derulo’s son’s birthday party cost 30 thousand...

Titan submarine, this is how the 5 passengers...

“No deal to exchange favors with Minenna”

1 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash...

Anastasia Blyshchyk and other war stories told by...

Storm and Croatia | Info

Željko Obradović wanted to quit his job, so...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy