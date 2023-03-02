Last October 27, the Ministry of the Environment had indicated that “Germany is ready to give its final approval to the result of the negotiations with the European Parliament”. And this remains the position of the Greens. The SPD is on the same line, at least according to recent public statements. Again on 23 November Germany, at the level of Coreper (ambassadors to the EU) had voted in favour, as indeed Italy had done.

Italy’s turning point: from in favor to against

Italy, however, with the change of government, has revised its position, placing itself firmly among the countries opposed to the stop set for 2035 for the sales of cars with diesel and petrol engines.

Italian minister Adolfo Urso announced bilateral meetings with colleagues from Austria, Romania, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Sweden. Sweden holds the rotating presidency of the EU and is a mediator. Yesterday, on the eve of the decision, Minister Urso published a “tweet” that leaves no room for interpretation: “We are not giving up”.

«Italy – Urso then clarified speaking with the press – is voting against as a signal as regards all the activity that the Commission, the European institutions will do, we will do together with them, in the coming months which will concern the other dossiers that are still open, not only those relating to the automotive sector but also those relating, for example, to packaging, rather than eco-textiles. Files in which we ask for reasonableness”.

Paris confirms the stop to diesel and petrol

The French Minister of Industry Roland Lescure instead he confirmed that France is working to respect the stop to 2035: «We are working on the details to make sure that this common commitment is in force when it needs to be in force: the industry is organizing itself to find the right path, but this must be in line with the objective that we have all decided together and that consumers and our citizens are waiting for».