CASACOR São Paulo launches yearbook 2023 – MONDO MODA

O CASACOR São Paulo Yearbook 2023 is on sale at Livraria Veneza, a space that is part of the event’s visitation circuit. Filled with all the details about the 74 environments of the largest exhibition of architecture, arts, interior design and landscaping in the Americas, this edition brings together the inspiring references that the public finds in the exhibition.

With a total of 516 pages, the Yearbook CASACOR São Paulo 2023 features four collectible covers, presenting the main trends and novelties of the edition.

This year’s theme is “Body and Home”, which led exhibitors to reflect and present projects that made reference to the skin we inhabit, in addition to that of the body, that of the house and that of the planet.

The covers feature environments signed by Alex Hanazaki, BC Arquitetos, Luiz Otávio Debeus and Paola Ribeiro.