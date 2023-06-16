Traditional monastery festival on the Kapuzinerberg in Ried on Sunday

It has been a fixed point in the Rieder calendar of events for more than three decades. We are talking about the Rieder monastery festival on the Kapuzinerberg, which will take place for the 33rd time next Sunday.

It starts, as usual, at 10 a.m. with a field mass with the Regens of the Linz Priest Seminary, Michael Münzner. The field mass and the subsequent morning pint will be musically accompanied by the “Miners’ Band Trimmelkam” under the direction of Kapellmeister Helmut Bend. Visitors can look forward to a wide range of culinary delights. The offer ranges from monastery roast, chicken and schnitzel to coffee, freshly baked potatoes and cakes.

100 volunteers

The popular festival has been organized since 2010 by the “Association for the Promotion of the Monastery on Kapuzinerberg”. Alfred Frauscher is the chairman. In the OÖN interview, the long-time former member of the ÖVP state parliament and current trade fair president emphasizes the commitment of the many volunteers. “The erection of the large marquee begins days before the festival. I estimate that more than 100 voluntary club members and helpers are responsible for the smooth running of the monastery festival,” says Frauscher. The last Capuchin monastery in Upper Austria was closed in 2010, and since then the association has taken care of the continued existence of the monastery. “We have a new electric chime, the church windows have been replaced, and the connection to the geothermal system has been completed. Of course, the income from the monastery festival is very important for these investments,” says Frauscher. One or the other prayer for good weather should be answered: The weather forecast for the coming Sunday is very good. Thanks to the large marquee, the festival takes place in all weather conditions. “On a nice day, the ambience in the garden is of course even more unique,” says Frauscher. Admission to the monastery festival is free. Around 1500 visitors are expected.

