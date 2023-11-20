Home » The Prime Minister holds bilateral discussions with the German Chancellor in Berlin
The Prime Minister holds bilateral discussions with the German Chancellor in Berlin

Today, Sunday in Berlin, Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch held discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which focused on ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

These discussions also constituted an opportunity to talk about a number of files and issues of common interest, as well as to discuss possible formulas for building partnerships at the economic and commercial levels.

During this meeting, which was also attended by the Minister of Economy and Finance, Ms. Nadia Fattah, and His Majesty’s Ambassador to Berlin, Ms. Zahour Al-Alawi, the two sides expressed their satisfaction with the distinguished partnership existing between the two countries, while reviewing various current and future challenges.

The Prime Minister arrived in Berlin today, Sunday, to participate in the G20 Summit for Africa, “Compact with Africa,” which will be held tomorrow.

