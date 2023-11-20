EMIL BULLS – Announce “Love Will Fix It” as new album

Emil Bulls, known for their dynamic presence in the alternative metal scene, are about to release their highly anticipated new album “Love Will Fix It”, due out on January 12th, 2024 via Arising Empire!

This album marks a bold step forward in EMIL BULLS’ musical journey, combining their established sound with innovative elements that are sure to captivate both long-time followers and new listeners. Her commitment to evolving her music keeps her style fresh and captivating and ensures a strong connection with her audience. The band’s vibrant energy and intense live performances underline their readiness for a groundbreaking future. Love Will Fix It is not just an album, but a manifesto of healing and unity that reflects the transformative power of love and music. The album’s themes reflect hope and reconciliation, fulfilling the title’s promise of healing and unity through melodious hymns and powerful lyrics.

With the “Love Will Fix It Tour 23/24”, which begins on December 2nd, 2023, the Emil Bulls embark on a musical journey of exploration and fully live out their connection to the audience. The tour is a perfect start to the release of the new album and the band is excited to show fans the evolution of their sound. The new record is expected to unleash a whirlwind of emotions, combining the raw energy of metalcore with a lyrical depth that speaks of renewal, hope and the power of love. Emil Bulls set out to redefine their alternative metal and leave a lasting impression on the music world. The band invites their fans to experience this transformative power up close at their upcoming shows. Together they celebrate the potential of the Emil Bulls, whose music goes beyond mere entertainment and can become a source of inspiration and emotional connection. Love Will Fix It is more than an album; it is a musical journey into the heart of what connects us all.

“Love Will Fix It” is now available to pre-order as a CD, limited colored vinyl, special fan box and special merchandise in the Arising Empire online shop.

EMIL BULLS – »Love Will Fix It« Tracklist:

01. Backstabbers

02. The Devil Made Me Do It

03. Happy Birthday You Are Dead To Me

04. Levitate

05. Whirlwind Of Doom

06. The Ghosts That You Have Called

07. Love Will Fix It

08. Sick

09. She Ain’t Coming Home No More

10. Dreams And Debris

11. Oceans Of Grief

12. Together

