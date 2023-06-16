Cassandro premieres in September on Prime Video – MONDO MODA

Cassandro, new film by Gael Garcia Bernal, premieres on Prime Video on September 22nd. The feature film tells the story of Saúl Armendáriz, an amateur gay wrestler from El Paso who creates the character Cassandro, the “Liberador da Luta Livre”.

In addition to Gael, the production also features Joaquín Cosío and Raúl Castillo, and special appearances by El Hijo del Santo and singer Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny). Cassandro will be the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in Brazil enjoy savings, convenience and entertainment all in one subscription.

About Cassandro

When Saúl Armendáriz (Gael García Bernal) starts competing in the Mexican wrestling world in the late 1980s, he refuses to do it as an exotic drag wrestler. But after meeting Sabrina (Roberta Colindrez), Saúl gains not only a professional trainer, but also a friend who helps him find the courage to be who he is, in and out of the ring.

After many challenges, he creates Cassandro, an openly gay fighter and unlikely hero, who also encourages Saúl to change how he sees himself and helps him create purpose in life.

Cassandro is directed by Oscar and Emmy winner Roger Ross Williams from a screenplay by Williams and David Teague. The film stars Golden Globe winner Gael García Bernal, Roberta Colindrez, Perla de la Rosa, Joaquín Cosío and Raúl Castillo. With special appearances by El Hijo del Santo and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny).