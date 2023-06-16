Jan Schulte am Esch appointed to the chair at the OWL University Hospital / W3 professorship for chief physician of general surgery at the EvKB

Bielefeld-Bethel – Bielefeld University has appointed Prof. Dr. Jan Schulte am Esch appointed university professor. The rector of the university, Prof. Dr. Gerhard Sagerer, now handed over the certificate of appointment to the chief physician of the clinic for general and visceral surgery at the Evangelisches Klinikum Bethel (EvKB) in Bielefeld. The W3 professorship for general and visceral surgery is linked to the chair for the subject of surgery – one of the five main subjects in medical studies at the Medical Faculty OWL of the University of Bielefeld.

“I am very much looking forward to making our exciting subject of general and abdominal surgery visible in research and teaching beyond patient care,” says Schulte am Esch, newly appointed director of the University Clinic for General and Visceral Surgery at the EvKB in the Johannesstift is anchored across disciplines in the abdominal center, the colon cancer center and the oncological center. “Our clinical treatment concepts have already been developed at university level. Nevertheless, new impulses – such as a university outpatient clinic – will further optimize and expand the therapy of patients. And we will continue to develop the cooperation with the partner clinics at EvKB, with the University of Bielefeld as well as with the clinics of the two other sponsors of the University Hospital OWL.”

In addition to patient care, the scientific focus of the clinic is on liver and tumor biology. To this end, research projects such as the ‘DeLivery’ project, funded by the European Union with 3.4 million euros and coordinated at the University of Bielefeld, are already being implemented. “Here we are developing a model of the human liver and its blood vessels for the incubator. To do this, we use liver tissue that was removed during tumor operations,” explains Schulte am Esch. “For example, the reaction of the liver cells to various drugs can be examined in the laboratory.” Tumor diseases that form metastases and in which tumor cells grow in the liver can also be better researched in this way. “New or improved therapies can be developed from this,” says the surgeon.

The EvKB, the Bielefeld Clinic and the Lippe Clinic together form the OWL University Clinic, which is currently being set up and is affiliated with the OWL Medical Faculty. In addition to quality-driven patient care, the University Hospital OWL deals with research and teaching in medicine. For the EvKB it is already the twelfth appointment for a professorship at the medical faculty OWL.

