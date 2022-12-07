MADRID – Following an accident between two trains in Catalonia, 155 people were injured, most of them slightly, according to local emergency services. Three people received medical assistance in health centres. The train with passengers on board has already been “completely evacuated”, the Catalonian fire brigade reported.

The train accident occurred due to rear-end collision at low speed. The causes are being investigated. The newspaper La Vanguardia reports that this morning a thick fog arose in the area which probably reduced visibility.