by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

New eve of the derby for Catania who on Sunday 26 February (with kick-off at 3pm) will receive the Paternò at Massimino for the 25th day of group I of the Serie D championship. The rossazzurri trained…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Catania doesn’t want to be distracted, with the Paternò to intone the ninth, appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».