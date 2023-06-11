Home » Catania: invests his wife and a friend, who dies: arrested. He was on trial for assaulting his wife. To the agents he says: “That woman deserved it”
World

Catania: invests his wife and a friend, who dies: arrested. He was on trial for assaulting his wife. To the agents he says: “That woman deserved it”

by admin
Catania: invests his wife and a friend, who dies: arrested. He was on trial for assaulting his wife. To the agents he says: “That woman deserved it”


He was on trial for assaulting his wife Piero Maurizio Nasca, the 52-year-old arrested for the attempted murder of his wife, Anna Longo, 56, who was injured, and a friend of the woman, Cettina ‘Cetty’ De Bormida, 69, died on the spot.




The victim Cettina De Bormida, 69 years old (ansa)

The man who in the past had also been reported for crimes against property had also been subjected to a warning by the Quaestor in 2018. The woman had reconnected with her husband. According to the reconstruction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the man’s main objective would have been Cetty De Bormida, in her opinion ‘guilty’ of having tried to convince his wife to leave him.

Against Petro Maurizio Nasca, the prosecutor of Catania Valentina Botti, with the coordination of the deputy prosecutor Marisa Scavo, has issued a detention suspected of a crime for murder and attempted murder. At the police station, the man asked for news of his wife, if she were dead. When the agents told him of the death of his wife’s friend, he expressed all her happiness by saying that he deserved the end that happened to her because she had gotten in the way in the relationship with her wife and the she had convinced her to leave him.

Husband and wife went to the clinic in the industrial area this morning: on leaving Anna Longo told her husband that their relationship was over and that she would never go home. Nasca thus hit his wife and friend Cetty De Bormida twice with her car, an Opel Meriva

The man then called the police to turn himself in and confess. His wife is hospitalized in the San Marco hospital.

The man is still in the headquarters of the mobile squad of the Catania Police Headquarters. When he was blocked by police officers he was in shock.

The first call to the single emergency number, 112, was made by some citizens who were in the area and spoke of two women hit by a car. Subsequently it was the 52-year-old who called the agents while he was still in the car in the industrial area. The man followed the advice of the operator who answered the phone call: he stopped in the place where he was and waited for the arrival of the patrol to which he surrendered.




See also  in 2019 he became admiral of the US Navy of Vietnamese origin - breaking latest news

You may also like

Romania recalled its ambassador to Kenya who had...

He breaks his ankle in Sicily, the 25-year-old...

falls during fight with bouncer, brain dead for...

Udinese – Pafundi protagonist for a day /...

The so-called “standard” virtual reality geometry?Doubts about the...

PQube announces RESISTOR, an RPG with an anime...

Zorica Marković on the participants of the Cooperative...

Why the Palestine solidarity movement must reject the...

Ciudadanos is disappearing – Il Post

Zelensky keeps details of counteroffensive secret, Russia repels...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy