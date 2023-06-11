“Light” reforms, rewarded with Pd-M5S. Objective to avoid the referendum

On Friday, Minister Elisabetta Casellati, who has been following the dossier directly for months, will meet the trade unions

No rips. No forcing. No war. The path of institutional reforms continues in search of the greatest possible sharing.

Minister Friday Elizabeth Casellatiwhich has been following the dossier directly for months, will meet the trade unions, one of the last acts before the arrival of the constitutional reform bill in Parliament.

By now it is practically certain that there will be no presidentialism but the government and the premier Giorgia Meloni they have chosen the path of the premiership, or the direct choice of the electors for the prime minister.

