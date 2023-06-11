Home » “Light” reforms, rewarded with Pd-M5S. Objective to avoid the referendum
Business

“Light” reforms, rewarded with Pd-M5S. Objective to avoid the referendum

by admin
“Light” reforms, rewarded with Pd-M5S. Objective to avoid the referendum

Giorgia Meloni and Maria Alberti Casellati

On Friday, Minister Elisabetta Casellati, who has been following the dossier directly for months, will meet the trade unions

No rips. No forcing. No war. The path of institutional reforms continues in search of the greatest possible sharing.

Minister Friday Elizabeth Casellatiwhich has been following the dossier directly for months, will meet the trade unions, one of the last acts before the arrival of the constitutional reform bill in Parliament.

By now it is practically certain that there will be no presidentialism but the government and the premier Giorgia Meloni they have chosen the path of the premiership, or the direct choice of the electors for the prime minister.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Stellantis invests in Symbio: an axis with Michelin and Faurecia for hydrogen

You may also like

Breaking the dimensional barriers of live broadcasting, cici888’s...

Conversion rate of pension funds: Pensions continue to...

Tajani: “Support Tunisia if Africa collapses in the...

Doctors Without Borders: An NGO fights multidrug-resistant tuberculosis

LGBT, do you defend gay and social rights?...

Lujiazui Interview|Qian Wenhui, Chairman of the Agricultural Development...

Inspiration for improving your web conferences

Rome Pride, from politicians looking for gay votes...

Financial Education About Stock Market And Economy :...

Banks, the curtain falls on Credit Suisse: Ubs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy