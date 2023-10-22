Ceca performed in Arakan’s birthplace | Fun

Ceca Ražnatović held a concert in the sports hall in Brežice, where she revealed that she is preparing a new album, but also when she is planning Ušće 3!

One of our most popular singers, Svetlana Ceca Ražnatović, who left the recording of the show “Zvezde Granda” after an argument with Saša Popović, held her first concert in the hometown of her late husband Željko Ražnatović Arkan. The sports hall in Brežice was packed, and among the audience there were many who came from neighboring republics, primarily Croatia as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“This is the only hall left, in which I have not sung in Slovenia until today. I filled all their halls and halls. And now the one in Brežice has been conquered. My husband, Željko, was born here. He was born in Brežice. His father was an aviation colonel, one sister was born in Zagreb, one in Belgrade, one I think in Kraljevo and he in Brežice in Slovenia. I constantly teased him that he was Slovenian“.

In a conversation with journalists, she joked that she might apply for a passport there. “What do you think, should I ask for a passport? Would I get one? What do you think? I’m not giving up our passport, this was just a little joke, I’m proud of my Serbian passport”.

Ceca said that she was not surprised that a part of the audience came from Croatia – “Well, it’s not, whenever I visit Slovenia, there are many of my audience who come from Croatia because it’s very close to them, since I don’t perform in Croatia. Let me just say, I don’t have any ban on Croatia, that’s misinformation. But I still invite everyone to come to Belgrade, since we are excellent hosts, God willing, for now there are serious plans, so 99% I do Ušće in June, I hope that 1% will not prevail. I always invite my audience from the former republics to come to Ušće, as it happened in previous years, for Marakana, for the first Ušće and for the second Ušće. Whenever there are big concerts in Belgrade, I mention that we are great hosts, that they will have a great time and it’s a kind of Serbian Woodstock”.



“I’M PROUD OF MY SERBIAN PASSPORT, I’M NOT PERFORMING IN CROATIA” – Ceca sang in Arkan’s birthplace!

At the end of the concert, Ceca said – “I’m inviting you next year, O God of health, Ušće”, but also revealed that she plans to record a new album by then: “I’m aware all the time, I’m in contact with my fans, fan pages and I respect and I appreciate what they do for me and how much effort they put into my character, my work. They kept saying all these years and while I didn’t have an album, I don’t have one right now, but I’m working on it really intensively.: ‘Ceco, you don’t need a new album, make us Ušće so we can have a good time and that’s all’. I simply wanted to surprise my audience with a new album, to have new songs, to have another reason to celebrate and to have a good time, so keep your fingers crossed, here I am in working temperature, so…”

Željko Joksimović recently confirmed that he plans to record a duet with Ceca – “I told him to keep it ‘top secret’. To be an absolute secret. But it was heard somewhere, we praised each other. He and I said that somewhere and it got leaked. Keeping a secret in Belgrade is very difficult. So now we have to record it. I need to hear from him. I’ve been really busy, and I need to rest my throat a bit. They are eternal, permanent recordings. My throat has to be fit, I can’t go straight to the studio after the concert. That would be disrespectful to my audience. This is my first time working with him. I’m overjoyed and can’t wait to hear how he’s going to produce me. He is a perfectionist. I know that and I am aware that he will ‘drink my blood’ through a straw because he is a perfectionist. He will forget that we are great friends and that we love each other very much. He will 100% taunt me. They’ll say, come on, come on, how do you sing that? You can’t sing like that. I know how you sing. He is strict. First, he is extremely talented, I have known him for 100 years and I just know his character. He won’t let me go until he says it’s okay. I’ve already surrendered too,” said Ceca.



“I’M PROUD OF MY SERBIAN PASSPORT, I’M NOT PERFORMING IN CROATIA” – Ceca sang in Arkan’s birthplace!

