Ceda Jovanović’s daughter Jana looks like | Entertainment

Daughter of the politician Čedomir Čeda Jovanović, Jana Hart she finished high school, and she celebrated the end of her last year with her peers in a well-known Belgrade hotel. On this occasion, Jana announced herself on Instagram, where she posted a photo from her graduation, and everyone commented on how she had grown into a real beauty.

Jana chose a tight black dress with a deep slit for graduation, and this model fit her perfectly. As a detail, she chose silk gloves that reached almost to her shoulders, and she completed the whole combination with an effective necklace. High golden heels further accentuated her model-like appearance.

Jana’s friends were delighted with her style, and this is confirmed by the numerous likes and comments she received on social networks.



Čedomir Jovanović often pointed out that in his life he was most proud of his large family, which he founded with with his wife Jelena. The famous spouses have four children – Jana Hart, Zora Fejt, Anđelija Fej and Mihajlo Lajfa.

