Home » Ceda Jovanović’s daughter Jana looks like | Entertainment
World

Ceda Jovanović’s daughter Jana looks like | Entertainment

by admin
Ceda Jovanović’s daughter Jana looks like | Entertainment

Čedomir Jovanović’s daughter left everyone breathless at graduation.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić Instagram/janahartt_

Daughter of the politician Čedomir Čeda Jovanović, Jana Hart she finished high school, and she celebrated the end of her last year with her peers in a well-known Belgrade hotel. On this occasion, Jana announced herself on Instagram, where she posted a photo from her graduation, and everyone commented on how she had grown into a real beauty.

Jana chose a tight black dress with a deep slit for graduation, and this model fit her perfectly. As a detail, she chose silk gloves that reached almost to her shoulders, and she completed the whole combination with an effective necklace. High golden heels further accentuated her model-like appearance.

Jana’s friends were delighted with her style, and this is confirmed by the numerous likes and comments she received on social networks.


See description

CEDA JOVANOVIĆ’S DAUGHTER WONDERED AT GRADUATION! Tight strapless dress, deep SLIT and high heels – Like a top model! PHOTO

Hide description

Source: Instagram/janahartt_/screenshotBr. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: Instagram/janahartt_/screenshotBr. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: Instagram/janahartt_/screenshotBr. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: Instagram/janahartt_/screenshotBr. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: Instagram/janahartt_/screenshotBr. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: Instagram/janahartt_/screenshotBr. image: 6 6 / 6 AD

Čedomir Jovanović often pointed out that in his life he was most proud of his large family, which he founded with with his wife Jelena. The famous spouses have four children – Jana Hart, Zora Fejt, Anđelija Fej and Mihajlo Lajfa.

Look at what Ceda’s wife Jelena looks like!


See description

CEDA JOVANOVIĆ’S DAUGHTER WONDERED AT GRADUATION! Tight strapless dress, deep SLIT and high heels – Like a top model! PHOTO

See also  The Russians "monitor" the Italian frigate which has entered the waters of the Black Sea

Hide description

Source: Kurir/Zorana JevtićNo. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: Kurir/Zorana JevtićNo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 5 5 / 5

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Belgian basketball players won the Eurobasket | Sport

Shock in Sicily, the body of a 28-year-old...

Experts say a large number of fish deaths...

Saccharum Pizzeria Restaurant

A boy who climbed the New Railway Bridge...

‘Putin finished’, ‘Prigozhin sold’, ‘cowardly desertion’: the coup...

In Germany, the far right won a local...

Renzi bonus, many risk having to return it:...

Moscow, car bomb causes powerful explosion

Titan, investigators aboard the ship that launched the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy