The citizens of Montenegro took to the streets to celebrate the victory of the new President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović.

Videos were published on social networks showing fireworks, the unfurled flags of Montenegro and Serbia, citizens celebrating with three fingers raised.. On the streets all over Montenegro, they are rejoicing over the victory of Jakov Milatović, who became the president of Montenegro at only 36 years old.

According to the latest information, 98 percent of the votes were processed, and Milatović won as much as 60 percent. Let us remind you that the new president of Montenegro studied at the Faculty of Economics at the University of Montenegro and finished his basic studies with an average grade of 10. He was a student of his generation.

