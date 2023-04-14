The song, produced by antonio escobar, has a video clip starring the singer, who is more empowered than ever. “In front of the beast” is a dynamic and thoughtful song. In fact, “it talks about paying more attention to the noise that comes from outside than to the one that sounds inside oneself”, explains the singer-songwriter. In addition, she adds: “When you find yourself in the inertia of constantly pleasing others before yourself, something is wrong.”