The song, produced by antonio escobar, has a video clip starring the singer, who is more empowered than ever. “In front of the beast” is a dynamic and thoughtful song. In fact, “it talks about paying more attention to the noise that comes from outside than to the one that sounds inside oneself”, explains the singer-songwriter. In addition, she adds: “When you find yourself in the inertia of constantly pleasing others before yourself, something is wrong.”
In this adventure he accompanies her Shakeitmilavocalist of the group Girls Roses and bearer of a powerful and fun solo musical project. Despite the fact that “In Front of the Bestia” maintains Celia’s characteristic style, Shakeitmila brings freshness and personality to the work, full of synthesizers, rhythms indie pop and reflective phrases.
For his part, his old band, La La Love You will also have a new album soon, so we will continue to report on that as well.