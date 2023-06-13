Home » Celmar Móveis at CASACOR 2023 – MONDO MODA
World

Celmar Móveis at CASACOR 2023 – MONDO MODA

by admin
Celmar Móveis at CASACOR 2023 – MONDO MODA

Celmar Móveis debuts at CASACOR São Paulo 2023 with furniture that revisits atelier techniques, combined with technology and functionality for homes.
The brand brings together in its space signed by Très Arquitetura, a revisitation of iconic pieces from the 1950s and lines present in national and international projects. The Loft Celmar features, in 120m², a personalized and well-structured joinery for spaces such as kitchen, bedroom, living room, bathroom and balcony.

2023 CASACOR SP Loft Celmar – Três Arquitetura @ Denilson Machado

With a welcoming palette, of earthy, pink and white tones, it brings the poetry of the body-dwelling, personified in the figure and colors of the aruá-do-mato, a snail that takes its home with it wherever it goes.
At the entrance, muxarabi panels, executed by Celmar, provide visual comfort to the space. In the living room, the sloping ceiling and the textures on the wall emphasize the well-structured and personalized joinery, highlighting the welcoming atmosphere in woody finishes.

2023 CASACOR SP Loft Celmar – Três Arquitetura @ Denilson Machado

The cosiness of the light Thar Walnut and dark Vêneto Walnut woods, together with the Queimado Pink Lacquer, highlight the porch that encompasses the bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.

2023 CASACOR SP Loft Celmar – Três Arquitetura @ Denilson Machado

In the bedroom, the built-in wardrobe is presented in a reinterpretation of the furniture launched by Celmar in the 1950s. The piece that marked the segment for its innovation, arrives revisited by the professionals in colors, technologies and exclusive finishes for this edition of the show.

2023 CASACOR SP Loft Celmar – Três Arquitetura @ Denilson Machado

In the kitchen, the sense of well-being is enhanced by the functionality and refined aesthetics of the Celmar cabinets, with an electronic touch-sensitive opening system.
See also  Alina Kabaeva, sanctions on Putin's lover are ready but the US is holding them in place in the latest attempt to avoid escalation with the Russian president

You may also like

Sant’Antonio da Padova, the procession in Palermo for...

High on Life annuncia il DLC a tema...

Željko Obradović press conference, first match of the...

More than 100 dead in a shipwreck on...

Trump was formally indicted in Miami

Trump in court in Miami: he pleads not...

Diving vessel catches fire in the Red Sea:...

Ukraine, Stoltenberg convenes the big names in defense...

The biggest fraud in American history?The amount may...

the two-year-old boy who fell into the water...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy