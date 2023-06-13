Celmar Móveis at CASACOR 2023 – MONDO MODA

Celmar Móveis debuts at CASACOR São Paulo 2023 with furniture that revisits atelier techniques, combined with technology and functionality for homes.

The brand brings together in its space signed by Très Arquitetura, a revisitation of iconic pieces from the 1950s and lines present in national and international projects. The Loft Celmar features, in 120m², a personalized and well-structured joinery for spaces such as kitchen, bedroom, living room, bathroom and balcony.

With a welcoming palette, of earthy, pink and white tones, it brings the poetry of the body-dwelling, personified in the figure and colors of the aruá-do-mato, a snail that takes its home with it wherever it goes.

At the entrance, muxarabi panels, executed by Celmar, provide visual comfort to the space. In the living room, the sloping ceiling and the textures on the wall emphasize the well-structured and personalized joinery, highlighting the welcoming atmosphere in woody finishes.

The cosiness of the light Thar Walnut and dark Vêneto Walnut woods, together with the Queimado Pink Lacquer, highlight the porch that encompasses the bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.

In the bedroom, the built-in wardrobe is presented in a reinterpretation of the furniture launched by Celmar in the 1950s. The piece that marked the segment for its innovation, arrives revisited by the professionals in colors, technologies and exclusive finishes for this edition of the show.

In the kitchen, the sense of well-being is enhanced by the functionality and refined aesthetics of the Celmar cabinets, with an electronic touch-sensitive opening system.