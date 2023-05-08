Celtic defended the title won last year and reached their 53rd championship celebration, while city rivals Rangers have 55.

Celtic football players defended their championship title today after beating Harts 2:0 on the away field in Edinburgh, in the match of the 34th round of the Scottish championship.

Celtic took the lead with a goal scored by Kyogo Furuhashi in the 67th minute, and Hyon-gyu O secured the victory with a goal in the 80th minute.

Harts played with one less player from the 45th minute, as Alex Cochrane was sent off. The referee first showed him a yellow card, but changed his decision after watching the video.

Celtic thus secured a new title four rounds before the end, as they have 95 points, and second-placed Rangers 79 with a game less.

It is the 53rd title for Celtic in the club’s history, and the 11th in the last 12 years. Rangers have 55, so now just two cups separate their city rivals from Glasgow.

Celtic can win the triple crown this season, if they beat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final on June 3, given that they have already won the League Cup trophy.

