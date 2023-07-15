Chambermaid Reveals Strange Hotel Guests’ Habits: Keeping Peculiar Objects in the Safe

Title: Chambermaid Discloses Strangest Hotel Guest Habits, TikTok Video Reveals Unusual Safe Storage Method

Subtitle: Buenos Aires’ affordability attracts foreign tourists and unique customs

Date: [current date]

A TikTok video by a chambermaid from Buenos Aires, Argentina, known as Maria Mercedes, has gone viral for showcasing one of the most peculiar hotel guest habits she has encountered in her profession. In the video, Maria narrates how a guest decided to keep a crucial item inside the hotel safe, leading to humorous comments and widespread admiration for the guest’s inventive approach.

On June 11, Maria shared the video, stating, “What strange things do clients do in hotels? Once, I saw a lady who kept a shoe with which she would return to her country in a plastic bag, and she put it in the safe.” Maria further explained that the guest’s unusual action was a method to ensure she wouldn’t forget her passport and important travel documents when leaving the hotel. This clever habit of “anchoring something to a habit” garnered attention and admiration from viewers.

The TikTok post generated a variety of comments, with many viewers relating to the guest’s unique approach. Numerous commenters shared their own methods of preventing forgetfulness, such as placing important belongings next to their house or car keys. The overall sentiment was that the guest’s actions were not strange, but rather a manifestation of genius.

Interestingly, this was not the only intriguing encounter for Maria as a chambermaid. In a separate video shared in May, she revealed a heartwarming gesture from some departing guests. Maria found a note in the room, expressing their gratitude for her cleaning service and offering her the clothes they couldn’t fit in their suitcases due to weight restrictions. The guests, predominantly from Chile and Brazil, had visited Buenos Aires to take advantage of the city’s affordable clothing prices.

Maria showcased the generosity on the video, displaying an array of garments adorning the bed, sofa, and closet. Among the items gifted to her were shirts, jackets, dresses, bags, and even shoes. The devaluation of the Argentine peso has made Buenos Aires an attractive destination for foreign tourists seeking affordable shopping opportunities. Reports from La República indicate that T-shirts can be purchased for just $8, dresses for $13, and sandals for $12.

With her entertaining and heartwarming TikTok videos, Maria Mercedes has unintentionally offered a glimpse into the unique habits of hotel guests and the allure of Buenos Aires for budget-conscious tourists. Whether it is inventive safekeeping methods or acts of generosity from grateful visitors, the chambermaid’s videos continue to captivate viewers worldwide.

[Optional] Headline for Additional News Article Mentioned at the End:

Title: Viva México: Video Captures Motorcyclist Invading Metrobús Lane, Blocking Ambulance’s Path

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

