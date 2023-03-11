by livesicilia.it – ​​12 seconds ago

“Gender representation is not a commercial or a phrase to wave when necessary” 1′ OF READING PALERMO – Open Letter to the Mayor of Palermo. Dear Mayor of my city, Prof. Roberto Lagalla, I am writing to you publicly and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Marcella Cannarioto writes to Mayor Lagalla: “Modify the AMG board of directors, it only counts men” appeared 12 seconds ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».