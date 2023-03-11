Home World “Change the Board of Directors of Amg, it only counts men”
“Change the Board of Directors of Amg, it only counts men”

“Change the Board of Directors of Amg, it only counts men”

“Gender representation is not a commercial or a phrase to wave when necessary” 1′ OF READING PALERMO – Open Letter to the Mayor of Palermo. Dear Mayor of my city, Prof. Roberto Lagalla, I am writing to you publicly and…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Marcella Cannarioto writes to Mayor Lagalla: "Modify the AMG board of directors, it only counts men" appeared 12 seconds ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

