chants of the fans directed to the departing Massolo (VIDEO)

Palermo has reached the eighth day of training camp in Ronzone. For the rosanero, today is a day of relaxation and meetings with the fans. For Massolo, on the other hand, who was very close to saying goodbye with the rosanero jersey, the cheers came from the fans present. Below is the video: The article Palermo, eighth day of retreat in Ronzone: choirs…

