Home » chants of the fans directed to the departing Massolo (VIDEO)
World

chants of the fans directed to the departing Massolo (VIDEO)

by admin
chants of the fans directed to the departing Massolo (VIDEO)

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 8 hours ago

Palermo has reached the eighth day of training camp in Ronzone. For the rosanero, today is a day of relaxation and meetings with the fans. For Massolo, on the other hand, who was very close to saying goodbye with the rosanero jersey, the cheers came from the fans present. Below is the video: The article Palermo, eighth day of retreat in Ronzone: choirs…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, eighth day of training camp in Ronzone: chants of fans directed at the departing Massolo (VIDEO) appeared 8 hours ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Agreement reached on the vaccination pass, effective from 1 July

You may also like

Average exchange rate of the euro 17 July...

Karlos Alkaraz speaks after winning Wimbledon | Sport

Tunisia, now Saied is getting by: playing poker...

«Sicily will still be very hot, but not...

The Dominican People Have Lost Patience: Lionel Fernández...

Novak Djokovic recalled the legendary final with Federer...

Refusing to Choose Sides: ASEAN Stands United for...

Weather forecast July 17, 2023 | weather forecast

Israel, Netanyahu discharged from hospital after illness. But...

Hong Kong Disneyland Delays Opening Due to Tropical...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy