Just as they worked around the clock to ensure everything was okay, dozens of Clarence House staff members – Charles’ official residence when he was Prince of Wales – received a letter of dismissal from the king. The Guardian reports it exclusively. “The private secretaries, the finance department, the communications team and the domestic staff are among those who received the notice on Monday, during the thanksgiving service for the queen, in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh,” reads in ‘item.

Employees who had long worked for Elizabeth II’s son, some for decades, and who saw their work vanish after the proclamation of Charles and his planned move to Buckingham Palace. Many thought they would be amalgamated into the king’s new family and were taken by surprise when they received the letter. “They are all absolutely bruised, including private secretaries and the senior team, ”an unnamed source told the Guardian. “All the staff have been working late every night since Thursday, only to receive this treatment. People were visibly shaken».

“The activities of the family of the former Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have ceased,” said a spokesperson for Clarence House. “As required by law, a consultation process. Our staff have provided a long and loyal service and, although some redundancies will be inevitable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the largest number of employees ». In fact, staff who are fired should be offered the looking for an alternative job in all royal families, assistance in finding new jobs outside the royal family it’s a’“improved” severance pay beyond the legal minimum.

According to the Guardian, the transfer of the king and queen consort to Buckingham Palace has not yet been confirmed. At present, only parts of the building are habitable, because renovations that should take years are underway. It is speculated that Carlo, who is said to be not particularly fond of the palace, would use it for official purposes such as receptions, hearings, investitures and banquets, while keeping nearby Clarence House as his London home.

In 2017 – when he was still Prince of Wales – his office had been asked about this and officials said Buckingham Palace would remain the headquarters of the monarchy and the official home of the ruler. No detailed information has recently been provided on what his likely life-time accommodation will be, but the dismissal letter received from Clarence House staff would suggest a permanent move of him.