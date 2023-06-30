Charmen Soraja in critical condition | Entertainment

Sharmen Soraja, a member of Cooperative 6, went to the doctors a few days ago because she fell ill, and now she is being held in the hospital.

Participant of the completed season of the Cooperative, Charmaine Soraya Leoni Altmanwho told her shocking life story in the reality show, he is in a bad state of health and is in the hospital, where he is under the constant supervision of a doctor. A few days ago, she fell ill, after which she sought medical help.

“He’s a charmer in a very critical condition, has been kept in the hospital since yesterday evening. Many write and worry about her health, so let me guide you in part, doctors are with her 24/7 and do everything possible for a faster recovery“, was written in a statement published on her profile on Instagram.

Sharmen joined Zadruga 6 a few months before the end of the reality show, and recently she spoke to the local media and revealed that she got sick. She didn’t know what exactly it was about, so she did the necessary analyzes and waited for the results.

“I got sick, I was vomiting from yesterday at 6 in the evening until this morning until 11. They only let me go home a little while ago, the tests are still being done, but they think it’s a stress ulcer or maybe a potential pregnancy (laughs),” she told Pink at the time .rs and added: “I don’t know, but tonight I get all the analyses, I just know that I barely survived the night“.



“SHE IS IN A VERY CRITICAL CONDITION, THE DOCTORS ARE DOING EVERYTHING”: A former member of the Cooperative was hospitalized after she fell ill!

