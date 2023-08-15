Home » Chavista Collectives Launch Violent Attack on Capriles Campaign Event in Apure
Chavista collectives in Venezuela have once again attacked a campaign event by opposition leader Henrique Capriles. The incident occurred in Apure on Tuesday, resulting in violence and at least one person wounded. Capriles took to Twitter to describe the events, stating that violent groups attacked his supporters and disrupted their scheduled assembly. He questioned President Maduro, asking who the real perpetrators of violence are. Capriles also shared a video of an attack on opponent Tomás Guanipa. This marks the sixth attack on Capriles and his team during their campaign tours across Venezuela. The Democratic Unitary Platform has strongly condemned these incidents, affirming their commitment to bringing about change in the country.

