World

by admin
A 17th edition of Campinas Restaurant Week takes place from March 16 to April 16 with the participation of 34 establishments in the cities of Campinas, Valinhos, Indaiatuba and Jundiaí.
With different culinary specialties, from traditional Brazilian food, passing through Italian, Argentinean, Mexican and Japanese, to signature dishes, the edition – with the theme of historical heritage – offers complete menus (starter, main course and dessert) for lunch and dinner. to have lunch.

Campinas: Abbraccio Cucina Italiana (Italian), Barbacoa (Churrascaria), Cantina Felini (Italian), Casa Belga (Auteur), Chef Antonello (Contemporary), DUO Bruschetteria & Cucina (Italian), Famiglia Gianni (Italian), H2 Club (Contemporary) ), Kanu (Japanese), L’Entrecote de Paris (French), La Merceria (Contemporary), La Pallete (French), Lagundri (Thai), Macaxeira Campinas (Northeastern), Olive Garden (Italian), Pobre Juan (Argentina) , Sala 575 (Contemporary), sMeat Steakhouse (Meat and Grill), Strog&Noff (Meat and Grill), Trankilo Burreteria (Mexican).

Valinhos: Laura and Francesco Cucina Italiana (Italian).

Jundiaí: Calle 54 (Meats and Grills).

Newcomers in Campinas: Candreva (Brazilian), General Prime Burguer (Burger), Kazu Sushi (Japanese), Mori Sachie Sushi (Japanese), Mow Culinária Vegana (Vegan), Obeijú (Contemporary), Otro Cambuí (Meat and Grill), Pizzeria Tratto (Pizza), Romanos (Italian), Spiti (Contemporary), Sulina Parrila (Meat and Grill).

Debuting in Indaiatuba: Saltoral Gastronomia (Authorial).

Values

Traditional: R$49.90 (lunch) and R$64.90 (dinner) – dishes acclaimed by the participating public that cannot be left out of the menu.
Plus: R$59.90 (lunch) and R$74.90 (dinner) – dishes with even more special ingredients with a touch of sophistication.
Premium: R$69.00 (lunch) and R$99.00 (dinner) – options with gastronomic trends from Brazil and the world.

The 17th edition of Campinas Restaurant Week will bring a brand of beer that is very popular with the public to harmonize with the dishes on the menus of each participating restaurant. Baden Baden arrives as the event’s official beer with special purchase conditions for Campinas Restaurant Week restaurants.

