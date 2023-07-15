Multiple tornadoes hit the Chicago area on July 12, causing chaos and disrupting air travel. The tornadoes and accompanying thunderstorms forced both Chicago O’Hare Airport and Midway Airport to suspend all air traffic.

According to reports, at least eight tornadoes touched down in four counties in northeastern Illinois, with four of them hitting Cook County, where Chicago is located. The tornadoes caused widespread damage to local trees and houses, and traffic was severely affected.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that all commercial flights at O’Hare and Midway airports were grounded, and outbound flights were delayed due to the severe weather conditions. Passengers were left stranded, while airlines worked to assess the situation and reschedule their flights.

The damage caused by the tornadoes is still being assessed, but it is expected to be significant. Local authorities are working around the clock to clear debris from roads and restore normalcy to the affected areas.

Residents in the Chicago area were caught off guard by the violent storms, with many taking to social media to share videos and images of the tornadoes and their aftermath. The tornadoes serve as a reminder of the unpredictability of severe weather events and the importance of being prepared.

This news was reported by China News Network, a reputable source for international news. As the recovery efforts continue, residents and authorities are working together to rebuild and restore normalcy in the affected areas.

The copyright for this news article belongs to China News Agency, and any unauthorized use without written permission will be legally investigated. Proper credit must be given to China News Network for reporting this news story.

In conclusion, the Chicago area experienced a devastating tornado outbreak, causing extensive damage and wreaking havoc on air travel. The resilience and determination of the residents in dealing with the aftermath of these violent storms will undoubtedly aid in the recovery process.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

