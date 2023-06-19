Home » Chico Blanco expands his palette of sounds with “ENAMORADODE”
Chico Blanco bets, once again, on the dance floor, but this time in a resounding and very strong way, as a prelude to a new stage in which his rhythms will seek new paths without forgetting the house and pop that he has always combined with looseness.

After spending this past weekend at two festivals such as O Son Do Camiño and Sónar Festival, the man from Granada presents us with this single along with a remix signed by the Venezuelan DJ Babatrknown for being the creator of what is known as “Raptor House” and signer of last year’s hit single “Xtasis” with Nick León.

On the other hand, this summer –and after he returns from DJing in Berlin– you will be able to see Chico Blanco at Madrid (June 30, Proud Bling!), San Javier (July 28, Fan Futura) and Seville (August 25, POP CAAC).

