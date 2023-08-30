Chile Launches National Search Plan to Locate Disappeared Victims of Pinochet Regime

Headline: Chile Launches National Search Plan to Locate Missing Victims of Pinochet Regime

Chile, nearly 50 years after the military coup that led to a brutal dictatorship, has launched a national search plan to locate the remaining missing victims. The move comes as the country aims to confront its painful past and deliver justice to the families of those who disappeared during the regime of General Augusto Pinochet. President Gabriel Boric signed a presidential decree to regulate the plan, emphasizing that justice has taken too long and it is the duty of the whole society to provide answers.

Background:

Fernando Ortíz, a university professor, was one of the victims who disappeared during the dictatorship. He was kidnapped in 1976 and taken to a secret torture center operated by the regime’s National Intelligence Directorate (DINA). For years, there was a deafening silence regarding the fate of the detainees. Only in 2012, thirty-six years after his abduction, were Ortíz’s remains finally discovered, consisting of five bone fragments in a box.

Efforts to Find the Disappeared:

Chile has historically relied on surviving relatives, mostly women, to lead the effort in finding the missing victims. However, with the launch of the national search plan, the Chilean government is taking on a more active role. The plan aims to centralize and digitize court files and other scattered archives, using special software to cross-reference information. It will also provide financial support for the exploration of potential burial sites.

Successes and Challenges in Other Countries:

Other South American countries that experienced military dictatorships during the same period have had mixed success in recovering the remains of their disappeared. Argentina has been relatively successful, recovering over 1,400 bodies or remains and identifying 800 of them. In contrast, Brazil and Paraguay have faced significant challenges in finding the missing victims.

Obstacles and Future Steps:

One of the obstacles in the search for the disappeared in Chile is obtaining information from the armed forces and military personnel. The armed forces claim that their files from the dictatorship era no longer exist, while some were destroyed in 2000. However, human rights lawyers and activists believe that former low-ranking agents and civilian collaborators may hold key information. They suggest actively reaching out to these individuals to uncover burial sites and other details.

Conclusion:

Chile’s new national search plan marks a significant shift in the government’s approach to finding the missing victims of the Pinochet regime. With centralization of information and financial support, the plan aims to provide answers to the families who have long awaited justice. While challenges remain, including obtaining information from the armed forces, Chile is taking steps towards confronting its dark past and delivering reparation and punishment to those responsible for the disappearances.

