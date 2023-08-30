High Anticipation for the Release of Telemundo’s ‘Vuelve a mí’ Starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas

The highly anticipated telenovela “Vuelve a mí” starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas has finally received a release date. The Telemundo series is set to make its big appearance on international television on Monday, October 9. This announcement has generated great excitement among fans who have been eagerly awaiting its premiere.

Not only are Levy and Zendejas the stars of the show, but they have also been making headlines for their supposed romance off-screen. Reports of a romance between the two have been circulating, adding to the anticipation surrounding the series. While Levy has confirmed his single status after his breakup with Elizabeth Gutiérrez, the mother of his children, Zendejas has remained tight-lipped about the speculation.

The plot of “Vuelve a mí” revolves around Nuria, played by Zendejas, a working woman with limited financial means who finds herself in the midst of a tragedy when her son, Andrés, is kidnapped. In her search for her son, she encounters Santiago, portrayed by Levy, and together they experience a love like no other.

The premiere episode of “Vuelve a mí” is scheduled to air at 9PM / 8C on Telemundo. The network has expressed excitement about the powerful and relatable story of the telenovela, expressing confidence that viewers will connect with the characters and their journey. Levy himself has shared his passion for the project, stating, “We have put a lot of passion into this project and we are excited to share it with the world.”

In addition to Levy and Zendejas, “Vuelve a mí” features a talented ensemble cast including Kimberly Dos Ramos, Ximena Herrera, Ferdinando Valencia, Laura Flores, Christian de la Campa, Rodolfo Salas, Geraldine Galván, Amaranta Ruíz, Christian Ramos, Anthony Álvarez, Anna Sobero, Ariana Saavedra, Fernando Ciangherotti, Diego Klein, André Sebastián, and more.

Fans of William Levy, in particular, may be interested to know some personal details about the actor. Levy, whose full name is William Gutiérrez Levy, was born in Havana, Cuba, on August 29, 1980. He is now 43 years old and holds dual Cuban and American nationality. With a successful career as a model and actor, Levy has been active in the industry since 2003.

As the release of “Vuelve a mí” draws nearer, excitement continues to build. Fans can’t wait to see Levy and Zendejas bring their characters to life and witness the captivating storyline unfold on their screens. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated telenovela.

