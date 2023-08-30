Home » Arrested the alleged murderer of Nelson Andrés Valderrama, in Garzón, Huila
In Garzón, Huila, the Criminal Investigation Section (SIJIN) of the Police, carried out the capture of the alleged perpetrator of the murder of Nelson Andres Valderrama.

According to investigations carried out by the Judicial Police, the murder, which involved the use of a firearm, appears to be related to the micro-trafficking and possible disputes over the control of these illegal activities. The victim, Nelson Andrés Valderrama, was tragically murdered in the context of these fights over criminal rents.

The detainee was brought before the Prosecutor’s Office 20 Sectional in the municipality of Waiter.

The individual in custody already had annotations in the Accusatory Oral Penal System, being accused of crimes such as qualified theft, violence against a public servant and document falsification.

The crime

From the tragic event, it was learned that it took place on July 20, 2022 in the Julio Bahamón neighborhood of the municipality of Garzón, where 28-year-old Valderrama was attacked with a firearm, who did not have time to be helped.

It was also known about the victim that he was serving a sentence for the crime of theft in the town, and presented several notes for the same crime, as well as drug trafficking and reception.

the lieutenant colonel Henry Muñoz, Police commander in Huila, highlighted the importance of this capture in the context of the offensive against crime in the department. The arrest of the alleged murderer represents a step forward in the search for justice for the victims and a concrete effort to strengthen security in the region.

