The client who asks for a training protocol to reach the ideal state of shape knows that it takes time. Time to get to know your personal trainer well, time to get to know the equipment to perform according to your morphology and time to fine-tune the food programme. The key factor is time. This is incredibly compressed, three months at the most, when training a couple in view of the “Event”.

“Wellness Wedding Plan”: the four factors of couple training

The Wedding plan is already a complex process on its own, full of anxieties. On the side of maximum form to obtain in the “shortest possible time” then, an oxymoronic but legitimate request, this should extend the agitation to the trainer. Personally I do not add but subtract thoughts from the couple because for a tailor-made Wellness Wedding Plan there are simply four factors to take into account.

Coaching a couple is an advantage

1) Training in pairs is not a limitation but an advantage: fitness constantly changes its laws and follows one now the other. Fake truths are contradicted by the one on duty and in a marriage there is no time to waste with “schools of thought”. Having field-tested couple training sequences for girlfriend/boyfriend, husband/wife, lover/s (the professional Coach has an obligation of secrecy like lawyers and priests), I verified how much a couple training is among the most productive. Therefore, better disconnect with the news update on the latest miracle-exercise-and-diet by sticking to simplicity. Three months available and at the first alchemical click with my “pair of students” a surprising transformation will have started.

Never differentiate

2) Never differentiate between men’s and women’s workouts with sequences of exercises that are too different and complicated: if it is true that the intensities must be reasonably calibrated, it is equally indisputable that toning the pectorals, shoulders, buttocks and back, which reveals a lot in a formal dress , is the immutable mission of the Trainer. Following a client or a client in the limited time available doesn’t change anything. Time, yes, that is sovereign. The wedding date is asexual and is the same for them and for the trainer who puts the “professional face” on it. Everyone wins and loses.

Team Building

3) The secret is a Wellness Wedding Plan from a “Team building” perspective: the couple is led to approach as a fierce team and every psycho-physical mechanism is activated to improve individual qualities in dynamic interaction. It’s a small sporting success that unleashes the competitive spirit that accelerates the result. And that’s not all. The “Team plan” is the extraordinary experiential glue for the couple that will be. The “symbiotic” training is the first great revelation of their harmony and the personal trainer will have it as an ace up his sleeve in terms of mental coaching. The common effort is like “in vino veritas”. It reveals a lot by virtue of a little shared pain (effort).

The law of fitness

4) Law of fitness: women are more resistant and men are stronger (?). It makes no sense here. It only means that in carrying out the sequence of exercises in which to alternate, the “promised bride” will have a set-up with more diluted breaks, while the partner will be forced to

recover in less time. Greater tone for one and more likely to burn fat for the other. Straight in posture and perfect on arrival. Absolute and tonic masters of the scene. And already train yourself to the idea that life isn’t all roses and flowers. Therefore, it is good to clarify immediately in the training session, Forca Caudina illuminating.

