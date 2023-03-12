Home News Nayib Bukele expressed his interest in coming to Colombia on vacation
News

Nayib Bukele expressed his interest in coming to Colombia on vacation

by admin
Nayib Bukele expressed his interest in coming to Colombia on vacation

One of the most popular presidents that Latin America has is Nayib Bukeleone of the youngest in the region and who has put in check, according to what is seen on his social networks and in some media, the most dangerous criminals in El Salvador.

Due to his decisions and the way in which he has managed the country, with an economy that is based on cryptocurrencies, Bukele has shown himself to be a modern and jovial man, who has contributed to his country in an important way, especially on safety matter.

It may interest you: The ordeal that lives at Rappi’s home after losing a leg.

Despite the good image he projects, he sometimes gets involved in discussions with other of his colleagues, as he did with Gustavo Petro during the week, after the scandal that occurred due to the alleged participation in corruption of his son, Nicholas Petrowhom the president ordered to carry out the proper investigation.

Now, a Colombian media outlet decided to make a profile where he talks about what President Bukele has been, along with everything his management means for a country like The Saviorwhich has grown in various economic and security areas, but has fallen short in other areas.

Precisely because of this situation, Nayib Bukele retweeted a trill that talks about him and accompanied it with a message that says: “I think I will go on vacation to Colombia”. So the rumors about his possible arrival in the country could be true.

See also  Petro proposes to Bukele a "forum" to compare experiences on homicides

You may also like

Basketball, BBL: Baskets Bonn celebrate a sovereign victory...

A foul smell leads to a corpse in...

Millonarios drew goalless with Nacional in Medellín

VfB Stuttgart at Eintracht Frankfurt: Just neat is...

Sadni reaps gold at the end of the...

Heavy rains in California – dam on river...

As his predecessor did, the current Algerian ambassador...

The navigation chart for the present decade

The old and new faces of China’s new...

Three Palestinian gunmen shot dead in the West...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy