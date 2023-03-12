One of the most popular presidents that Latin America has is Nayib Bukeleone of the youngest in the region and who has put in check, according to what is seen on his social networks and in some media, the most dangerous criminals in El Salvador.

Due to his decisions and the way in which he has managed the country, with an economy that is based on cryptocurrencies, Bukele has shown himself to be a modern and jovial man, who has contributed to his country in an important way, especially on safety matter.

Despite the good image he projects, he sometimes gets involved in discussions with other of his colleagues, as he did with Gustavo Petro during the week, after the scandal that occurred due to the alleged participation in corruption of his son, Nicholas Petrowhom the president ordered to carry out the proper investigation.

Now, a Colombian media outlet decided to make a profile where he talks about what President Bukele has been, along with everything his management means for a country like The Saviorwhich has grown in various economic and security areas, but has fallen short in other areas.

Precisely because of this situation, Nayib Bukele retweeted a trill that talks about him and accompanied it with a message that says: “I think I will go on vacation to Colombia”. So the rumors about his possible arrival in the country could be true.