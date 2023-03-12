Home News Sadni reaps gold at the end of the Grand Prix Moulay El Hassan
News

Sadni reaps gold at the end of the Grand Prix Moulay El Hassan

by admin
Sadni reaps gold at the end of the Grand Prix Moulay El Hassan

2023 Mar 11 – Revised on
[التاريخ]

World champion Ayoub Sadni wins the 400m gold medal at the conclusion of the 7th International Para Athletics Forum in Marrakech







in the same corner

< >

Saturday, March 11, 2023 – 14:02 A seminar on the importance of a study sport program for people with disabilities

Saturday, March 11, 2023 – 01:17 For the first time.. Organizing the African Paralympic Games Championship
See also  Seized books on Nazism and a prayer for Satan

You may also like

Basketball, BBL: Baskets Bonn celebrate a sovereign victory...

A foul smell leads to a corpse in...

Millonarios drew goalless with Nacional in Medellín

VfB Stuttgart at Eintracht Frankfurt: Just neat is...

Nayib Bukele expressed his interest in coming to...

Heavy rains in California – dam on river...

As his predecessor did, the current Algerian ambassador...

The navigation chart for the present decade

The old and new faces of China’s new...

Three Palestinian gunmen shot dead in the West...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy