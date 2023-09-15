Samadhi Zendejas Opens Up About Her Battle with Anxiety

Samadhi Zendejas, the young actress, is about to have a major breakthrough in her career as she is set to debut as a heroine alongside William Levy in the new Telemundo soap opera “Back to Me”. However, despite her professional success, Samadhi has recently opened up about her personal battles with anxiety.

In a revealing video shared on her Instagram account, where she boasts a following of over 5.7 million fans, Samadhi speaks candidly about her struggle with anxiety. She confesses, “This has become an everyday struggle. Many may think it’s something superficial or related to vanity, but it goes much deeper than that. It’s about anxiety, a word that I was afraid to say and even more afraid to share.”

Samadhi goes on to explain how anxiety affects her daily life, taking away her peace and filling her with fear. She admits that it often leads to insomnia, making her feel like she’s losing the battle. However, she also emphasizes her determination by repeating to herself, “everything happens.”

Alongside the video, Samadhi, who is co-starring with William Levy, wrote a heartfelt message acknowledging her confession and secret. She compares herself to a child confessing a secret, highlighting the feeling of not knowing what is happening but knowing that something is not right. She used to hide her anxiety under various pretexts, but now she shares her everyday struggle with her fans, reminding them that everything happens, both the good and the bad.

As expected, Samadhi’s fans were quick to send messages of support and encouragement. Many expressed how she is an example and how they can relate to her experience. They thanked her for opening up and providing motivation to keep fighting every day.

Overall, Samadhi’s candid revelation about her battle with anxiety sheds light on the importance of mental health awareness, even in the lives of successful individuals in the entertainment industry.

