China and Africa Strengthen Media Cooperation at 2023 “African Partners” Forum in Nairobi

China and Africa Hold Media Cooperation Forum in Nairobi

On August 14, the 2023 “African Partners” Media Cooperation Forum, co-sponsored by China Central Radio and Television and the African Broadcasting Union, took place in Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya. The forum aimed at seeking mutual learning among civilizations and creating a future together. Hu Heping, the Deputy Minister of the Central Propaganda Department in charge of daily work and Minister of Culture and Tourism, delivered a speech at the event.

During his speech, Hu Heping highlighted the close friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Africa over the past ten years. He mentioned that China and Africa have always been a community with a shared future. In March this year, President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Civilization Initiative, advocating respect for the diversity of world civilizations and promoting common civilization dialogue and cooperation.

Shen Haixiong, the Director of China Central Radio and Television, delivered a video speech emphasizing the importance of China-Africa media cooperation. He mentioned recent successful media activities, such as “China and the World on a New Journey” and “Chinese-style Modernization and New Opportunities in the World,” which received positive responses from Chinese and African audiences. Shen expressed his willingness to continue deepening the integration of “thought + art + technology” and to work with African partners in promoting global development initiatives, global security initiatives, and global civilization initiatives.

Gregoire Jaka, CEO of the African Broadcasting Union, praised China‘s rich and dynamic culture and emphasized the importance of deepening mutual understanding and promoting social development through media cooperation.

Churchill Otino, Chairman of the East African Editors Association, highlighted the positive outcomes achieved through the Belt and Road initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. He underscored the media’s role in demonstrating cooperation between China and Africa and promoting common development.

Mary Jikungu, Director of the National Museum of Kenya, acknowledged the long-standing friendly relations between Kenya and China, particularly in cultural heritage protection cooperation and personnel training.

The forum also witnessed the launch of the second “Meet You” China-Africa Youth Short Video Contest, organized by the head office in Africa, and the “Why Civilization” global tour exhibition Kenya Special Exhibition, jointly organized by the head office, the Kenya National Museum, and the East African Editorial Association.

As an important outcome of the forum, the “2023 “African Partners” Media Cooperation Forum Joint Declaration” was released. The joint declaration advocates deepening media cooperation, strengthening solidarity and cooperation to maintain fairness and justice, and prioritizing innovation and technological empowerment.

The event received extensive coverage from mainstream African media, including Kenyan National Television, Nairobi Review Network, Zambia News Agency, Ghana’s “Investment Times”, Rwanda Africa-China Review Network, Nigeria’s “Authority”, Zimbabwe’s “Herald”, and South African Independent Media.

The forum concluded with a commitment to continue building strong partnerships between China and Africa and promoting the sustainable development of both regions.

