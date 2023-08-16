Zhejiang Province Launches Centralized Rectification of Corruption in the Pharmaceutical Field

Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province – On August 15, the special team responsible for the centralized rectification of corruption in the pharmaceutical field in Zhejiang Province issued a notice outlining the announcement of the province’s effort. The announcement includes telephone, mailbox, and e-mail channels through which individuals can report incidents of corruption.

Starting from now until May 31, 2024, individuals can report any corrupt activities related to the pharmaceutical field through the following contact details:

– Tel: 0571-87709364

– Receiving address: No. 216, Qingchun Road, Gongshu District, Hangzhou

– Recipient: Special class for centralized rectification work (1105 office)

– Zip code: 310006

– E-mail: JZZZ@zjwjw.gov.cn

– Telephone reception time: 8:30-12:00 am and 14:30-18:00 pm on weekdays

It is emphasized that individuals should provide accurate and factual information through these reporting channels. The authorities advocate for real-name reporting, which means providing personal information while reporting an incident.

The special class for centralized rectification work primarily focuses on addressing corruption in the medical field. Therefore, all calls and letters related to corruption in the medical field will be handled by this special class. Any other letters or visits that do not fall within the scope of centralized rectification will be dealt with by the relevant departments in accordance with the regulations.

This effort is part of Zhejiang Province’s commitment to rooting out corruption and ensuring the highest standards in the pharmaceutical field. The centralized rectification of corruption aims to protect public health and maintain the integrity of medical practices in the province.

Individuals who have witnessed or have information related to corruption in the pharmaceutical field are encouraged to use the designated reporting channels provided above. By actively participating in the centralized rectification effort, individuals can play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and transparency of the medical services provided in Zhejiang Province.

About Zhejiang Province:

Zhejiang Province is located in the eastern part of China and is known for its vibrant economy and technological advancements. The province has made significant strides in various fields, including pharmaceuticals, and is committed to maintaining high standards and integrity in its industries.

