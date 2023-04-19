China calls on G7 members not to interfere in the internal politics of other countries Info

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Wenbin, yesterday called on the G7 member countries to concentrate on their own problems, to discard the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudices, and to stop interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.

Source: Promo

At the daily press conference, Wang reacted to the joint statement of the foreign ministers of the G7 countries, after the meeting in Japan, which concerns the issues of Taiwan, the East and South China Seas, Xinjiang and Tibet.

Wang emphasized that G7 members are grossly interfering in China‘s internal affairs and maliciously criticizing it.

“The joint statement shows arrogance, prejudice and a deliberate desire to block and contain China. We regret this and reject their claims, and we have sent a resolute demarche to the host country, Japan,” Wang said.

He went on to say that Taiwan is Chinese territory, that the policy of one China is the basis of peace and stability on the two shores of the Taiwan Strait.

Matters related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet are China‘s internal affairs, no foreign power must interfere in these affairs in any way or under any pretext.

“When it comes to the situation in the South and East China Seas, it is now mostly stable, and the relevant countries should listen to the efforts of countries in the region and maintain peace and stability,” Wang concluded.