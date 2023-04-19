LIVE Trento-Piacenza, Volleyball Superlega 2023 LIVE: match-3 semi-final in real time

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

How to follow Trento-Piacenza on TV/streaming – The presentation of the challenge

Good morning and welcome to LIVE LIVE of match 3 of the men’s volleyball Scudetto semi-finals, between Itas Trentino and Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza. The Trentino team has the concrete possibility of being the first finalist, having won the two previous matches.

The team coached by Lorenzetti seems to have arrived in great condition at the decisive moment of the year and today we are going to play an important chance to bring the curtain down. We’ll see if in tonight’s match what emerged in the previous matches will be confirmed, i.e. the great continuity of performance of Itas compared to Piacenza.

Looking at the statistics, Michieletto, Lavia and Kaziyski, the three high-ball forwards from Trento, didn’t do much damage in attack, but managed the situation well in reception. Gas Sales Bluenergy, on the other hand, did not have as convincing a performance as would have been necessary. It is true that Massimo Botti’s team should not be underestimated at all.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of match 3 of the men’s volleyball Scudetto semi-finals, between Itas Trentino and Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza: real-time news and constant updates. It starts at 20.30. Good fun!

Photo: Valerio Origo