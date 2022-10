BEIJING – With the Chinese Communist Party Congress kicking off yesterday in the Great Hall of the People, the 2,296 delegates are now retreating to conclave for a week, until Saturday 22 October. It will be the next day, however, the most important one. When will the new Politburo Standing Committee (currently composed of 7 members) be unveiled, the most important organ of the Party at the top of which sits the General Secretary of the CCP.