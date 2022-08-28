Perceive the new era and let the world touch the pulse of China‘s development and progress. China Central Radio and Television Station CGTN and the European and Latin American Language Program Center jointly released the “China in the New Era” multilingual key program list for overseas communication. Meet overseas audiences.

From the life stories of ordinary Chinese people who are “short of parents”, to the observations and reflections of global thinkers standing on the trend of the times, from Western youth walking through villages and alleys to observe China in the market and in the countryside, to innovation and inheritance in the fusion of Eastern and Western cultures… …The key program released this time uses the creative concept of “thought + art + technology” of the main station, and uses an international perspective and integrated media expression to show China‘s development and changes, opening a window for global audiences to perceive the new era .

Decode Chinese wisdom, read China here

The documentary “Ten Years in China” reflects the grandeur of the “big era” with “little stories”. The film uses 36 character stories, strung together four major themes, and vividly depicts the achievements of “high-quality development” in the new era, the effect of “rule of China“, and the “confidence of Chinese people” through vivid details and shocking visual expressions. ” institutional and cultural roots, and the world identity of “prosperity and commonality”.

Every dialogue between China and the West is a mutual learning of civilizations. In “Chinese Wisdom in the Classics” (season 2), the hosts of five languages, English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Russian, will approach the classics, review the golden sentences, and lead the global audience to understand the classics together with experts from all over the world. Chinese wisdom.

Featured programs such as “Chinese Stories in My Eyes”, “Panorama Decoding the Way of China“, “Our Fields: The History of Latin American Youths”, “Traveling in China: Walking in the Villages and Alleys” and other key programs, through foreign hosts, reporters and foreign youth ” From the perspective of “outside eyes”, we observe the trickles and changes in China‘s development, and analyze the vivid practice of thinking about China‘s governance model through the “outside brains” of politicians, foreign experts and thinkers from various countries.

Focus on China solutions, learn about China here

Key programs such as “The Road to Common Prosperity”, “The Road to Modernization for 1.4 Billion People”, “Human Carbon Footprint”, “Study on China“, and “New Business in the New Era” are listed from “Common Prosperity”, “Modernization” and “Carbon Peak” respectively. It observes and presents China‘s extraordinary achievements and contributions to human society in the fields of poverty eradication, modernization, and addressing climate change.

Interpret Chinese culture, perceive China here

“Millennium Tunes: Song Dynasty Figure Paintings”, “Inheriting China“, “Why We Love Dunhuang”, “East-West Art Insights”, “Delicious Guest” and other integrated media programs, through digital means and international expressions, wrap the broad and profound traditional Chinese culture in the In each frame of exquisite pictures, it builds a bridge between Eastern and Western cultures and leads international audiences to appreciate the beauty of Chinese culture.

Aiming at the “Generation Z” young people, CGTN has launched a media-integrated interactive product “China Story Box” with thousands of vivid stories, allowing overseas young audiences to understand and experience today’s China at their fingertips.

In order to better introduce a vibrant and energetic China to the global audience and show the stories of ordinary Chinese people chasing their dreams and realizing their dreams, in addition to launching a large number of colorful and multilingual key programs for overseas communication, China Central Radio and Television has also joined hands with cultural And the Ministry of Tourism jointly launched the “China Video Festival” Africa special. Ambassadors to China from Benin, Cameroon, Gabon, Senegal, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and other countries jointly witnessed the official launch of the Africa special session.

Up to now, 30 TV stations and overseas institutions from 20 African countries have participated in the screening, and more than 50 excellent Chinese documentaries produced by CGTN will be shown on overseas screens one after another, showing a real, three-dimensional and comprehensive China.

