World

China, former Minister of Justice sentenced to death for bribes

In China, former Justice Minister Fu Zhenghua was sentenced to death on charges of accepting bribes and abuse of power. He was ruled by the Changchun Intermediate People’s Court in Jilin Province on Thursday, according to the China Daily.

Fu was also head of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau and Deputy Minister of Public Security. According to the indictment, Fu took advantage of his authority or position to secure gains for others in commercial transactions, official situations and legal cases, accepting money and gifts worth 117 million yuan (17.6 million yuan) in exchange. euro) directly or through his relatives.

