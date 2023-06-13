China, military exercises in the East China Sea north of Taiwan

Listen to the audio version of the article

China has kicked off a round of military exercises in the East China Sea north of Taiwan, including live firing operations from warships, as the US and its allies conduct maneuvers in the western Pacific. China‘s Maritime Safety Administration issued a no-navigation zone warning from late morning to mid-afternoon over a large area off the coast of Taizhou city, Zhejiang Province, “for live firing practice from naval vessels.” war”. While, according to a note, “other operations” in the same area will take place until this evening.