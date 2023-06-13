Home » China, military exercises in the East China Sea north of Taiwan
World

China, military exercises in the East China Sea north of Taiwan

by admin
China, military exercises in the East China Sea north of Taiwan

China has kicked off a round of military exercises in the East China Sea north of Taiwan, including live firing operations from warships, as the US and its allies conduct maneuvers in the western Pacific. China‘s Maritime Safety Administration issued a no-navigation zone warning from late morning to mid-afternoon over a large area off the coast of Taizhou city, Zhejiang Province, “for live firing practice from naval vessels.” war”. While, according to a note, “other operations” in the same area will take place until this evening.

Find out more

See also  The old drama repeats itself, and the United States is once again trapped in the debt ceiling crisis.

You may also like

Three people were killed and three others were...

Trump in court today over secret papers brought...

She attacked the cashier for one look too...

Nottingham, van overwhelms and kills three people in...

Farewell to Silvio Berlusconi, national mourning and state...

Eleven dead in a “massive attack” on Kryvyi...

“De tot el món”, first preview of Ginestà’s...

Problems of family medicine in Banja Luka |...

Eight basketball players leave Denver | Sport

The most active volcano in the Philippines began...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy